Meridian Bioscience, Inc.[VIVO] stock saw a move by 21.51% on Thursday, touching 2.63 million. Based on the recent volume, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VIVO shares recorded 42.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] stock could reach median target price of $9.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] stock additionally went up by +18.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.02% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VIVO stock is set at -43.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VIVO shares showcased -16.55% decrease. VIVO saw -34.61% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 51.87% compared to high within the same period of time.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.63 to 17.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.53.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 7 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] sitting at +19.37 and its Gross Margin at +58.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.10%. These measurements indicate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.60%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 8.45. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates VIVO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 20.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.36 and P/E Ratio of 20.38. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] earns $304,567 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.92 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.03 and its Current Ratio is 6.92. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] has 42.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $406.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.63 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 2.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.61. This RSI suggests that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. [VIVO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.