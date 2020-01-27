Momo Inc. [MOMO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $30.16 after MOMO shares went up by 0.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Momo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.69 to 40.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.05.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 10 Mar (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Momo Inc. [MOMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Momo Inc. [MOMO] sitting at +22.47 and its Gross Margin at +45.68.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 32.40, and its Return on Assets is 20.94. These metrics suggest that this Momo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Momo Inc. [MOMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Momo Inc. [MOMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.21 and P/E Ratio of 18.08. These metrics all suggest that Momo Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Momo Inc. [MOMO] earns $943,808 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 21.97 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.67 and its Current Ratio is 4.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Momo Inc. [MOMO] has 213.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.69 to 40.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 6.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Momo Inc. [MOMO] a Reliable Buy?

Momo Inc. [MOMO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.