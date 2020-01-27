Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] shares went lower by -1.91% from its previous closing of $25.08, now trading at the price of $24.60, also adding -0.48 points. Is PEB stock a buy or should you stay away? The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.86 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEB shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 129.12M float and a -4.73% run over in the last seven days. PEB share price has been hovering between $34.35 and $24.51 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.51 to 34.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.08. Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 20 Feb (In 25 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] sitting at +9.37 and its Gross Margin at +18.67, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.00%. Its Return on Equity is 0.50, and its Return on Assets is 0.27. These metrics suggest that this Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. []).push({}); []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.50.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] earns $16,587,560 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] has 130.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.51 to 34.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 2.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] a Reliable Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.