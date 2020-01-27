Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] shares went lower by -1.26% from its previous closing of $37.34, now trading at the price of $36.87, also adding -0.47 points. Is PDD stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.49 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PDD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 349.18M float and a -6.77% run over in the last seven days. PDD share price has been hovering between $45.25 and $18.46 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.34.
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 11 Mar (In 44 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] sitting at -82.32 and its Gross Margin at +77.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -111.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.40%. Its Return on Equity is -105.52, and its Return on Assets is -37.05. These metrics suggest that this Pinduoduo Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -13.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.72. Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.19.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] earns $538,356 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.66. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has 1.14B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $42.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.46 to 45.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.73% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.