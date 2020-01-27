Qudian Inc. [QD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $3.35 after QD shares went up by 4.21% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Qudian Inc. [NYSE:QD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.16 to 9.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.21.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Mon 16 Mar (In 49 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Qudian Inc. [QD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Qudian Inc. [QD] sitting at +34.85 and its Gross Margin at +64.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80%. These measurements indicate that Qudian Inc. [QD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.80%. Its Return on Equity is 24.76, and its Return on Assets is 14.09. These metrics all suggest that Qudian Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Qudian Inc. [QD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.31, while

its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Qudian Inc. [QD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.74 and P/E Ratio of 1.94. These metrics all suggest that Qudian Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Qudian Inc. [QD] earns $1,010,484 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.44.

Qudian Inc. [QD] has 313.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.16 to 9.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Qudian Inc. [QD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Qudian Inc. [QD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.