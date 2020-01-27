Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] dipped by -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $17.53 price per share at the time. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. represents 116.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.03B with the latest information.

The Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. traded at the price of $17.53 with 2.15 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ROIC shares recorded 1.08M.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 18 Feb (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] sitting at +14.64 and its Gross Margin at +42.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40%. These measurements indicate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 3.54, and its Return on Assets is 1.40. These metrics suggest that this Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 121.35. Similarly, its

Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 121.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.11 and P/E Ratio of 41.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] earns $3,968,676 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.26 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has 116.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.46 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.