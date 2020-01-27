RPC, Inc. [RES] saw a change by -3.05% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.45. The company is holding 205.84M shares with keeping 56.02M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 34.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -66.06% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.82%, trading +34.85% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 205.84M shares valued at 1.94 million were bought and sold.

RPC, Inc. [NYSE:RES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 13.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.59.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 29 Jan (In 3 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of RPC, Inc. [RES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RPC, Inc. [RES] sitting at +12.01 and its Gross Margin at +21.78, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 22.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 18.64, and its Return on Assets is 14.50. These metrics suggest that this RPC, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73. RPC, Inc. [RES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.40.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, RPC, Inc. [RES] earns $478,057 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.44. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.41 and its Current Ratio is 4.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

RPC, Inc. [RES] has 205.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $915.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.30 to 13.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 5.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RPC, Inc. [RES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RPC, Inc. [RES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.