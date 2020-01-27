Sirius XM Holdings Inc.[SIRI] stock saw a move by -0.21% on Thursday, touching 8.31 million. Based on the recent volume, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SIRI shares recorded 4.41B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock could reach median target price of $7.75.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] stock additionally went down by -1.19% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 0.28% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SIRI stock is set at 23.65% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.23% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SIRI shares showcased 15.80% increase. SIRI saw -1.87% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.66% compared to high within the same period of time.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 7.23. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.11.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] sitting at +29.93 and its Gross Margin at +46.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.80%. These measurements indicate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.55, and its Return on Invested Capital

has reached 29.20%. Its Return on Assets is 14.25.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 135.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] earns $2,138,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.16 and its Current Ratio is 0.17. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] has 4.41B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $31.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.23 to 7.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.