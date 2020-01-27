Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] shares went lower by -6.11% from its previous closing of $2.87, now trading at the price of $2.69, also adding -0.18 points. Is SPPI stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SPPI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 106.33M float and a -18.24% run over in the last seven days. SPPI share price has been hovering between $12.15 and $2.85 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 27 Feb (In 32 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] sitting at -119.98 and its Gross Margin at +49.83.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -38.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -46.30%. Its Return on Equity is -37.82, and its Return on Assets is -27.06. These metrics suggest that this Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.83. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.41.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] earns $465,247 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.86 and its Current Ratio is 2.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] has 113.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $305.72M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 12.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.61% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 6.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] a Reliable Buy?
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SPPI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.