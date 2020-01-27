STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $28.98 after STM shares went down by -3.85% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 30.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.14.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 22 Apr (In 86 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] sitting at +12.72 and its Gross Margin at +39.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20%. These measurements indicate that STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.68, and its Return on Assets is 12.42. These metrics all suggest that STMicroelectronics N.V. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt

to Equity is 22.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.27 and P/E Ratio of 24.84. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] earns $178,260 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 2.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] has 899.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 30.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.