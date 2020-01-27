Synovus Financial Corp.[SNV] stock saw a move by -7.10% on Thursday, touching 4.39 million. Based on the recent volume, Synovus Financial Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SNV shares recorded 152.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] stock could reach median target price of $42.00.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] stock additionally went down by -7.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.23% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SNV stock is set at 5.41% by far, with shares price recording returns by 6.17% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SNV shares showcased -1.29% decrease. SNV saw -9.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.22% compared to high within the same period of time.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.80 to 40.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.44.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tue 28 Apr (In 93 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] sitting at +34.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.30%. These measurements indicate that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.70%. Its Return on Equity is 14.06, and its Return on Assets is 1.34. These metrics suggest that this Synovus Financial Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.35 and P/E Ratio of 10.84. These metrics all suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] earns $350,431 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has 152.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.80 to 40.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 2.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.