TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] gained by 2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $47.78 price per share at the time. TAL Education Group represents 596.06M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.82B with the latest information.

The TAL Education Group traded at the price of $47.78 with 4.35 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TAL shares recorded 2.81M.

TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.45 to 56.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.68.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 23 Apr (In 87 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of TAL Education Group [TAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TAL Education Group [TAL] sitting at +13.07 and its Gross Margin at +54.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 17.87, and its Return on Assets is 10.80. These metrics suggest that this TAL Education Group does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TAL Education Group [TAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 7.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 40.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 110.20 and P/E Ratio of 141.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TAL Education Group [TAL] earns $73,674 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 30.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.43 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TAL Education Group [TAL] has 596.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.45 to 56.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.34, which indicates that it is 5.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TAL Education Group [TAL] a Reliable Buy?

TAL Education Group [TAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.