Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $15.53 after SKT shares went down by -5.25% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [NYSE:SKT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 23.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.39.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on Wed 12 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] sitting at +18.75 and its Gross Margin at +40.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30%. These measurements indicate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.00, and its Return on Assets is 1.72. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 356.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term

Debt to Equity is 2.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 356.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.65 and P/E Ratio of 12.26. These metrics all suggest that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] earns $775,666 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.20.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] has 93.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.61 to 23.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 3.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. [SKT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.