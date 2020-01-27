Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] opened at N/A and closed at $14.45 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.68% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.48.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] had 3.46 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.39M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.65%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $14.19 during that period and TECK managed to take a rebound to $25.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.19 to 25.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Fri 21 Feb (In 25 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Teck Resources Limited [TECK] sitting at +33.30 and its Gross Margin at +35.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30%. These measurements indicate that Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.80%. Its Return on Equity is 14.70, and its Return on Assets is 8.10. These metrics suggest that this Teck Resources Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 24.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.24 and P/E Ratio of 6.16. These metrics all suggest that Teck Resources Limited is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] earns $1,256,400 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.11 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.33. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 2.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has 565.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.19 to 25.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 3.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Teck Resources Limited [TECK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Teck Resources Limited [TECK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.