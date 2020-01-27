The Allstate Corporation [ALL] took an upward turn with a change of 0.11%, trading at the price of $118.28 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.15 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Allstate Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.61M shares for that time period. ALL monthly volatility recorded 1.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.31%. PS value for ALL stocks is 0.91 with PB recorded at 1.68.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.44 to 118.69. This is compared to its latest closing price of $118.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 4 Feb (In 9 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] sitting at +6.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.60%. Its Return on Equity is 10.27, and its Return on Assets is 1.99. These metrics suggest that this The Allstate Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.64 and P/E Ratio of 14.90. These metrics all suggest that The Allstate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] earns $856,105 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.41.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has 327.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 85.44 to 118.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 1.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.46. This RSI suggests that The Allstate Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Allstate Corporation [ALL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Allstate Corporation [ALL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.