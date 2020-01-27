The share price of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE: HIG] inclined by $58.81, presently trading at $58.98. The company’s shares saw 28.47% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $45.91 recorded on 01/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HIG fall by -2.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.82% compared to -1.29 of all time high it touched on 01/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -1.86%, while additionally gaining 26.38% during the last 12 months. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $66.06. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.08% increase from the current trading price.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:HIG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.91 to 62.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.81.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 3 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] sitting at +10.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.17, and its Return on Assets is 1.03. These metrics suggest that this The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide

successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.69 and P/E Ratio of 12.58. These metrics all suggest that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] earns $1,013,568 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] has 361.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.91 to 62.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 1.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] a Reliable Buy?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. [HIG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.