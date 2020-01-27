the Rubicon Project, Inc.[RUBI] stock saw a move by -6.28% on Thursday, touching 1.88 million. Based on the recent volume, the Rubicon Project, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RUBI shares recorded 53.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] stock additionally went down by -13.09% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RUBI stock is set at 112.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RUBI shares showcased 23.93% increase. RUBI saw -18.25% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 114.87% compared to high within the same period of time.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. [NYSE:RUBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.17 to 10.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 31 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] sitting at -48.26 and its Gross Margin at +50.25, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -42.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -54.20%. Its Return on Equity is -43.75, and its Return on Assets is -16.63.

These metrics suggest that this the Rubicon Project, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] earns $304,853 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.25 and its Current Ratio is 1.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] has 53.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $481.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.17 to 10.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 6.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of the Rubicon Project, Inc. [RUBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.