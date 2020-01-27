The Southern Company[SO] stock saw a move by 0.70% on Thursday, touching 5.03 million. Based on the recent volume, The Southern Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SO shares recorded 1.05B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Southern Company [SO] stock could reach median target price of $64.00.

The Southern Company [SO] stock additionally went up by +4.97% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SO stock is set at 44.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by 12.09% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SO shares showcased 25.43% increase. SO saw 0.65% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 47.40% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Southern Company [NYSE:SO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.11 to 68.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.96.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Southern Company [SO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Southern Company [SO] sitting at +22.54 and its Gross Margin at +28.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.00%. These measurements indicate that The Southern Company [SO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.06, and its Return on Assets is 1.97. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s

capital structure, The Southern Company [SO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 187.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 164.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. The Southern Company [SO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.48 and P/E Ratio of 15.96. These metrics all suggest that The Southern Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Southern Company [SO] earns $808,955 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.21. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.67. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Southern Company [SO] has 1.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.11 to 68.99. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 1.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.17. This RSI suggests that The Southern Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Southern Company [SO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Southern Company [SO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.