Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] opened at N/A and closed at $0.32 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.29% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] had 4.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.68M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 21.33%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.02%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.14 during that period and TTNP managed to take a rebound to $2.45 in the last 52 weeks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 6 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] sitting at -124.87 and its Gross Margin at +91.87.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.50%. Its Return on Equity is -234.73, and its Return on Assets is -78.46. These metrics suggest that this Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 63.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -9.32, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.90. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] earns $287,739 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.49 and its Current Ratio is 3.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] has 70.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 21.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.