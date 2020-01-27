Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] saw a change by -2.66% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.57. The company is holding 220.29M shares with keeping 218.76M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 16.67% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.23% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -7.23%, trading +12.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 220.29M shares valued at 2.02 million were bought and sold.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.06 to 18.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.05.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 15 Apr (In 80 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] sitting at +31.61, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.90%. These measurements indicate that Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.84, and its Return on Assets is 1.20. These metrics suggest that this Umpqua Holdings Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital

structure, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.34.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.20 and P/E Ratio of 10.95. These metrics all suggest that Umpqua Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] earns $340,377 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has 220.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.87B.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 3.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.