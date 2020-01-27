Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE: WPG] dipped by -4.17% on the last trading session, reaching $3.22 price per share at the time. Washington Prime Group Inc. represents 188.62M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $633.76M with the latest information.

The Washington Prime Group Inc. traded at the price of $3.22 with 4.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WPG shares recorded 3.55M.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.11 to 5.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 26 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at +4.76 and its Gross Margin at +32.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.92, and its Return on Assets is 2.12. These metrics suggest that this Washington Prime Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 293.83.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 360.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36 and P/E Ratio of 21.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] earns $859,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.