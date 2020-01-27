Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ: CBLI] opened at N/A and closed at $1.32 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 147.73% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ: CBLI] had 9.87 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 68.38K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 23.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 20.89%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.50 during that period and CBLI managed to take a rebound to $2.16 in the last 52 weeks.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBLI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.32.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 5 Mar (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] sitting at -421.72.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 320.00%. Its Return on Equity is -966.05, and its Return on Assets is -51.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term,

depending on future updates CBLI financial performance.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.54.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] earns $71,137 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.82 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.91 and its Current Ratio is 4.91. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] has 12.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.16. At its current price, it has moved up by 51.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 554.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 23.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.33. This RSI suggests that Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. [CBLI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.