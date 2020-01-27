Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] opened at N/A and closed at $21.24 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] had 6.51 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.81M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.49%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.60%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $18.68 during that period and MLCO managed to take a rebound to $26.97 in the last 52 weeks.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.68 to 26.97. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.24.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 18 Feb (In 22 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] sitting at +13.44 and its Gross Margin at +25.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 14.01, and its Return on Assets is 3.95. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MLCO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

204.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.99. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 184.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.13 and P/E Ratio of 22.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] earns $240,689 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 24.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.90 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has 473.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.68 to 26.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 4.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.