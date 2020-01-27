The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] opened at N/A and closed at $25.69 a share within trading session on 01/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $25.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] had 1.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.41M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.48%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $24.94 during that period and MAC managed to take a rebound to $47.05 in the last 52 weeks.

The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.94 to 47.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.69.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 6 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Macerich Company [MAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Macerich Company [MAC] sitting at +2.65 and its Gross Margin at +25.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.74, and its Return on Assets is 0.97. These metrics suggest that this The Macerich Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Macerich Company [MAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 154.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.93 and P/E Ratio of 28.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Macerich Company [MAC] earns $1,334,826 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

The Macerich Company [MAC] has 141.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.94 to 47.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Macerich Company [MAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Macerich Company [MAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.