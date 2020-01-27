WisdomTree Investments, Inc.[WETF] stock saw a move by -2.68% on Thursday, touching 2.45 million. Based on the recent volume, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WETF shares recorded 151.90M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] stock additionally went down by -9.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -22.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WETF stock is set at -41.23% by far, with shares price recording returns by -23.45% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WETF shares showcased -39.46% decrease. WETF saw -52.49% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -2.55% compared to high within the same period of time.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [NASDAQ:WETF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 8.04. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 31 Jan (In 5 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] sitting at +28.09 and its Gross Margin at +76.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.84, and its Return on Assets is 5.63. These metrics suggest that this WisdomTree Investments, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to

provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.84 and P/E Ratio of 237.27. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] earns $1,202,263 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.46.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] has 151.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $580.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.92 to 8.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 4.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.06. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] a Reliable Buy?

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. [WETF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.