Wynn Resorts, Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] dipped by -3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $134.75 price per share at the time. Wynn Resorts, Limited represents 105.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.26B with the latest information.

The Wynn Resorts, Limited traded at the price of $134.75 with 3.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WYNN shares recorded 1.95M.

Wynn Resorts, Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 102.03 to 153.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 29 Jan.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN] sitting at +18.65 and its Gross Margin at +30.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 38.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.38. These metrics all suggest that Wynn Resorts, Limited is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 463.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to

Equity is 2.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 462.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 21.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN] earns $258,372 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.37 and its Current Ratio is 1.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 3.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.