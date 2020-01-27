YUM! Brands, Inc. [NYSE: YUM] dipped by -0.94% on the last trading session, reaching $104.98 price per share at the time. YUM! Brands, Inc. represents 306.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.12B with the latest information. The YUM! Brands, Inc. traded at the price of $104.98 with 2.22 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of YUM shares recorded 2.14M. YUM! Brands, Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.52 to 119.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.98. ata-ad-slot="7424790535"> ata-ad-slot="7424790535">

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 6 Feb (In 11 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] sitting at +31.14 and its Gross Margin at +46.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.90%. These measurements indicate that YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 63.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 90.10%. Its Return on Assets is 32.67.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 469.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 243.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] earns $167,294 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.93 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] has 306.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.52 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.44, which indicates that it is 1.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YUM! Brands, Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.