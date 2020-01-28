The share price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: XLRN] inclined by $52.87, presently trading at $74.87. The company’s shares saw 102.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $37.01 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as XLRN jumped by +40.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.25% compared to 21.97 of all time high it touched on 01/28/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.19%, while additionally gaining 26.97% during the last 12 months. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $59.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -15.6% decrease from the current trading price.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:XLRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.01 to 56.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.87.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 29 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] sitting at -889.24.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -42.60%. Its Return on Equity is -36.17, and its Return on Assets is -33.77. These metrics suggest that this Acceleron Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be

able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -20.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 62.73. Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] earns $80,873 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.64 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 16.18 and its Current Ratio is 16.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] has 51.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.01 to 56.90. At its current price, it has moved up by 31.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 102.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.26. This RSI suggests that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.