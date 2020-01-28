Aemetis, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] shares went higher by 20.06% from its previous closing of $0.80, now trading at the price of $0.96, also adding 0.16 points. Is AMTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 963573 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 18.35M float and a +13.79% run over in the last seven days. AMTX share price has been hovering between $1.70 and $0.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aemetis, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 1.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.80.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 12 Mar (In 44 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Aemetis, Inc. [AMTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aemetis, Inc. [AMTX] sitting at -6.37 and its Gross Margin at +3.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -15.90%. Its Return on Assets is -35.47.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is

249.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 201.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -32.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.97.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Aemetis, Inc. [AMTX] earns $1,121,085 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 103.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.10 and its Current Ratio is 0.24. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Aemetis, Inc. [AMTX] has 20.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.28M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.72 to 1.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.00, which indicates that it is 6.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aemetis, Inc. [AMTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. [AMTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.