AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $18.39 after AGNC shares went up by 0.66% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.53. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +98.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 983.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.18. Looking

toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 685.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 73.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -222.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] earns $34,285,714 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 546.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 0.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.