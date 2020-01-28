Anthem, Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] shares went lower by -4.54% from its previous closing of $297.28, now trading at the price of $283.79, also adding -13.49 points. Is ANTM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ANTM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 253.17M float and a -7.07% run over in the last seven days. ANTM share price has been hovering between $317.99 and $227.16 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Anthem, Inc. [NYSE:ANTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $297.28.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 29 Jan (In 2 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] sitting at +6.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 13.63, and its Return on Assets is 5.28. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ANTM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure,

Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.13 and P/E Ratio of 17.27. These metrics all suggest that Anthem, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] earns $1,441,221 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.08.

Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] has 255.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $72.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 227.16 to 317.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 2.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anthem, Inc. [ANTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anthem, Inc. [ANTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.