Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.[APLE] stock saw a move by -1.29% on Thursday, touching 2.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of APLE shares recorded 222.03M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] stock could reach median target price of $17.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] stock additionally went down by -4.26% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of APLE stock is set at -2.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.22% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, APLE shares showcased -2.24% decrease. APLE saw -9.53% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 4.33% compared to high within the same period of time.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 24 Feb (In 28 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] sitting at +16.60 and its Gross Margin at +22.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.20%. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted

for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.40, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.90, and its Return on Assets is 4.19. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.09 and P/E Ratio of 19.01. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] earns $20,531,210 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has 222.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.65 to 16.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 1.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.