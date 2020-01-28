The share price of Beyond Meat, Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] inclined by $124.75, presently trading at $119.14. The company’s shares saw 164.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $45.00 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BYND fall by -7.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.35% compared to -9.77 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 60.49%, while additionally N/A during the last 12 months. Beyond Meat, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $105.13. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -14.01% decrease from the current trading price.

Beyond Meat, Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.75.

Fundamental Analysis of Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] sitting at -30.11 and its Gross Margin at +18.62, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -31.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 30.80%. Its Return on Equity is -45.95, and its Return on Assets is -29.85. These metrics suggest that this Beyond Meat, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to

provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -214.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.99.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] earns $234,491 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.85 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.88. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.88 and its Current Ratio is 4.09. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] has 59.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 45.00 to 239.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 164.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. [BYND], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.