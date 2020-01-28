BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.[BJ] stock saw a move by -1.39% on Thursday, touching 2.04 million. Based on the recent volume, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BJ shares recorded 139.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] stock could reach median target price of $28.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] stock additionally went down by -6.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BJ stock is set at -19.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BJ shares showcased -11.14% decrease. BJ saw -27.88% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.02% compared to high within the same period of time.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:BJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.79 to 29.41. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.51.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] sitting at +2.41 and its Gross Margin at +17.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on

Total Capital is 18.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80%. Its Return on Assets is 3.90.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 112.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] earns $493,020 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 67.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.99. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.18 and its Current Ratio is 0.85. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] has 139.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.79 to 29.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] a Reliable Buy?

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. [BJ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.