The share price of CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] inclined by $0.45, presently trading at $0.42. The company’s shares saw -0.52% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.42 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as CHFS fall by -61.01% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -67.05% compared to -0.66 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -44.80%, while additionally dropping -95.09% during the last 12 months. CHF Solutions, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.58% increase from the current trading price.
CHF Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.42 to 13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 19 Feb (In 22 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] sitting at -340.86 and its Gross Margin at +26.57.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -153.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -288.80%. Its Return on Equity is -153.62, and its Return on Assets is -125.09. These metrics suggest that this CHF Solutions, Inc. does a
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.25. CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] earns $208,250 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.28 and its Current Ratio is 2.86. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] has 4.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.16M. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.52% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.55, which indicates that it is 35.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.63. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.
Conclusion: Is CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] a Reliable Buy?
CHF Solutions, Inc. [CHFS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.