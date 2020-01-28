Chico’s FAS, Inc. [NYSE: CHS] dipped by -7.33% on the last trading session, reaching $3.79 price per share at the time. Chico’s FAS, Inc. represents 118.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $448.47M with the latest information.

The Chico’s FAS, Inc. traded at the price of $3.79 with 2.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHS shares recorded 2.37M.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. [NYSE:CHS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.33 to 6.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.09.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Wed 4 Mar (In 37 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] sitting at +3.18 and its Gross Margin at +36.95, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90%. Its Return on Equity is 5.62, and its Return on Assets is 3.32. These metrics suggest that this Chico’s FAS, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 9.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at

5.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 191.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.03 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.45.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] earns $115,197 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 142.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.76. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] has 118.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $448.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.33 to 6.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.39, which indicates that it is 5.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. [CHS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.