CIT Group Inc. [NYSE: CIT] stock went up by 7.32% or 3.29 points up from its previous closing price of $44.99. The stock reached $48.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CIT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +6.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

CIT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $46.10, at one point touching $44.93. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $46.10. The 52-week high currently stands at $54.02 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 1.67% after the recent low of $40.34.

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.34 to 54.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.99.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] sitting at +19.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.30%. These measurements indicate that CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.12, and its Return on Assets is 0.97. These metrics suggest that this CIT Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for

its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 136.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.63 and P/E Ratio of 10.08. These metrics all suggest that CIT Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] earns $873,763 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.13.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has 92.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.34 to 54.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.70% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 2.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CIT Group Inc. [CIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CIT Group Inc. [CIT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.