Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE: CCC] stock went up by 2.77% or 0.57 points up from its previous closing price of $20.78. The stock reached $21.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CCC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +10.09% in the period of the last 7 days.

CCC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.83, at one point touching $20.06. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $20.83. The 52-week high currently stands at $20.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 99.82% after the recent low of $10.34.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [NYSE:CCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.34 to 20.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.78.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] sitting at -4.99 and its Gross Margin at +34.56, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 189.46. Similarly,

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 183.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41. Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] earns $211,456 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.63 and its Current Ratio is 0.63. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] has 303.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.34 to 20.83. At its current price, it has moved up by 2.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 85.66. This RSI suggests that Clarivate Analytics Plc is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] a Reliable Buy?

Clarivate Analytics Plc [CCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.