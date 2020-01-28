Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] took an upward turn with a change of -1.89%, trading at the price of $41.26 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.05 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Datadog, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.30M shares for that time period. DDOG monthly volatility recorded 4.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.35%. PS value for DDOG stocks is 38.91 with PB recorded at 29.05.

Datadog, Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 44.09. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.05.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 17 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] sitting at -5.57 and its Gross Margin at +76.51, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.20%. Its Return on Assets is -7.02.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 217.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2,227.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.89.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] earns $191,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.05 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] has 293.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 27.55 to 44.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Datadog, Inc. [DDOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Datadog, Inc. [DDOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.