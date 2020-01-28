The share price of Douglas Emmett, Inc. [NYSE: DEI] inclined by $42.38, presently trading at $41.76. The company’s shares saw 15.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $36.31 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DEI fall by -1.23% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.45% compared to -0.52 of all time high it touched on 01/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.24%, while additionally gaining 13.57% during the last 12 months. Douglas Emmett, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $45.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.11% increase from the current trading price.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. [NYSE:DEI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.31 to 45.08. This is compared to its latest closing price of $42.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Tue 11 Feb (In 15 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] sitting at +13.71 and its Gross Margin at +34.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.90%. Its Return on Equity is 4.77, and its Return on Assets is 1.40. These metrics suggest that this Douglas Emmett, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this

organization’s capital structure, Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.04. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 166.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 28.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.17 and P/E Ratio of 65.07. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] earns $1,298,891 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 236.77 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] has 173.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.31 to 45.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 1.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. [DEI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.