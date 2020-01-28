The share price of Extended Stay America, Inc. [NASDAQ: STAY] inclined by $13.72, presently trading at $13.45. The company’s shares saw 4.43% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.88 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as STAY fall by -6.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.81% compared to -0.87 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -9.00%, while additionally dropping -18.58% during the last 12 months. Extended Stay America, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $15.96. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.51% increase from the current trading price.

Extended Stay America, Inc. [NASDAQ:STAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.88 to 19.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.72.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Coming Soon.. ).

Fundamental Analysis of Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] sitting at +29.68 and its Gross Margin at +36.82, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.40%. Its Return on Equity is 14.41, and its Return on Assets is 2.81. These metrics suggest that this Extended Stay America, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 305.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 305.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.54 and P/E Ratio of 32.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] earns $157,415 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 61.68 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.53 and its Current Ratio is 1.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] has 186.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.88 to 19.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] a Reliable Buy?

Extended Stay America, Inc. [STAY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.