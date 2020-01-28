The share price of F5 Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] inclined by $132.70, presently trading at $128.75. The company’s shares saw 6.09% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $121.36 recorded on 01/27/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as FFIV fall by -5.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.94% compared to -7.04 of all time high it touched on 01/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -4.25%, while additionally dropping -16.28% during the last 12 months. F5 Networks, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $155.21. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 26.46% increase from the current trading price.

F5 Networks, Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Wed 22 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] sitting at +23.12 and its Gross Margin at +83.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.10%. These measurements indicate that F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.00%. Its Return on Equity is 28.08, and its Return on Assets is 14.27. These metrics all suggest that F5 Networks, Inc. is doing

well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.32. F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.35 and P/E Ratio of 19.70. These metrics all suggest that F5 Networks, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] earns $421,117 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.34 and its Current Ratio is 1.37. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] has 59.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 121.36 to 173.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 1.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. [FFIV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.