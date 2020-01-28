Graco Inc. [NYSE: GGG] gained by 5.90% on the last trading session, reaching $54.44 price per share at the time. Graco Inc. represents 166.85M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.58B with the latest information.

The Graco Inc. traded at the price of $54.44 with 1.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GGG shares recorded 599.26K.

Graco Inc. [NYSE:GGG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.36 to 53.91. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 22 Apr (In 85 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Graco Inc. [GGG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Graco Inc. [GGG] sitting at +26.40 and its Gross Margin at +53.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.30%. These measurements indicate that Graco Inc. [GGG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 43.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.60%. Its Return on Equity is 46.25, and its Return on Assets is 23.92. These metrics all suggest that Graco Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Graco Inc. [GGG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 36.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.34, and its

Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Graco Inc. [GGG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.36 and P/E Ratio of 27.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Graco Inc. [GGG] earns $446,836 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.23 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 2.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Graco Inc. [GGG] has 166.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.36 to 53.91. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 1.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Graco Inc. [GGG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Graco Inc. [GGG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.