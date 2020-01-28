Highwoods Properties, Inc. [NYSE: HIW] stock went up by 0.10% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of $50.19. The stock reached $50.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HIW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.48% in the period of the last 7 days.

HIW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $50.98, at one point touching $49.64. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $50.98. The 52-week high currently stands at $50.75 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 14.76% after the recent low of $40.75.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. [NYSE:HIW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.75 to 50.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 4 Feb (In 8 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] sitting at +18.88 and its Gross Margin at +34.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.60%. These measurements indicate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 7.69, and its Return on Assets is 3.70. These metrics suggest that this Highwoods Properties, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 94.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.46 and P/E Ratio of 40.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] earns $1,632,430 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] has 102.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.75 to 50.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. [HIW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.