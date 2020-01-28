Black Knight, Inc.[BKI] stock saw a move by 2.01% on Thursday, touching 1.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Black Knight, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BKI shares recorded 149.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] stock could reach median target price of $67.00. Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] stock additionally went up by +0.02% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.75% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BKI stock is set at 34.99% by far, with shares price recording returns by 3.22% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BKI shares showcased 2.95% increase. BKI saw -0.84% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.00% compared to high within the same period of time. Black Knight, Inc. [NYSE:BKI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.70 to 66.87. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.00. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 16 Days). Fundamental Analysis of Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] sitting at +24.38 and its Gross Margin at +24.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.60%. These measurements indicate that Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 9.64, and its Return on Assets is 4.56. These metrics suggest that this Black Knight, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term. || []).push({}); || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 74.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.33 and P/E Ratio of 65.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] earns $237,021 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.39 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.11 and its Current Ratio is 1.11. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] has 149.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.70 to 66.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.35. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Black Knight, Inc. [BKI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. [BKI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.