Colony Capital, Inc.[CLNY] stock saw a move by -1.94% on Thursday, touching 2.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Colony Capital, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLNY shares recorded 491.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] stock could reach median target price of N/A.

Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] stock additionally went down by -6.38% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -3.19% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLNY stock is set at -18.89% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLNY shares showcased -19.61% decrease. CLNY saw -26.73% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.32% compared to high within the same period of time.

Colony Capital, Inc. [NYSE:CLNY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.32 to 6.21. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.64.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Fri 6 Mar (In 39 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] sitting at -4.64 and its Gross Margin at +29.85, this company’s Net Margin is now -65.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.40%. Its Return on Equity is -6.77, and its Return on Assets is -2.22. These metrics suggest that this Colony Capital, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets,

and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 143.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 179.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] earns $6,809,945 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] has 491.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.32 to 6.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] a Reliable Buy?

Colony Capital, Inc. [CLNY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.