NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] saw a change by -2.28% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $27.43. The company is holding 620.00M shares with keeping 617.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 56.74% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -4.43% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.43%, trading +21.16% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 620.00M shares valued at 7.94 million were bought and sold.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.50 to 28.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.07.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 6 Feb (In 10 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] sitting at +13.19 and its Gross Margin at +73.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90%. These measurements indicate that NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 0.30, and its Return on Assets is 0.10. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.93. Looking toward the future,

this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 69.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.16 and P/E Ratio of 19.45. These metrics all suggest that NortonLifeLock Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] earns $397,563 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.82 and its Current Ratio is 0.82. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has 620.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.50 to 28.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 2.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.