Tempur Sealy International, Inc.[TPX] stock saw a move by 4.64% on Thursday, touching 1.05 million. Based on the recent volume, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TPX shares recorded 54.30M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] stock could reach median target price of $105.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] stock additionally went up by +5.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.21% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TPX stock is set at 63.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by 9.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TPX shares showcased 9.38% increase. TPX saw 0.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 83.90% compared to high within the same period of time.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [NYSE:TPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.34 to 92.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 13 Feb (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] sitting at +8.83 and its Gross Margin at +40.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.60%. Its Return on Equity is 72.33, and its Return on Assets is 4.37. These metrics all suggest that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] has

generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 767.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 745.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.05. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.99 and P/E Ratio of 33.40. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] earns $435,952 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.46 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.86 and its Current Ratio is 1.19. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] has 54.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.34 to 92.33. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 2.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.56. This RSI suggests that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. [TPX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.