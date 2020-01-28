Laureate Education, Inc. [NASDAQ: LAUR] stock went up by 14.52% or 2.57 points up from its previous closing price of $17.70. The stock reached $20.27 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LAUR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +13.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

LAUR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $17.83, at one point touching $17.19. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $17.83. The 52-week high currently stands at $18.57 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 11.74% after the recent low of $14.32.

Laureate Education, Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 18.57. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.70.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 30 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] sitting at +9.08 and its Gross Margin at +18.01, this company’s Net M

argin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.10%. Its Return on Equity is 3.39, and its Return on Assets is 0.97. These metrics all suggest that Laureate Education, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 126.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.17 and P/E Ratio of 39.81. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] earns $55,837 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.47. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] has 215.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 18.57. At its current price, it has moved up by 9.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.37. This RSI suggests that Laureate Education, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. [LAUR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.