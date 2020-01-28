Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $436.50 after LMT shares went up by 0.95% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [NYSE:LMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 281.00 to 434.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $432.38.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Today Before Market Open (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] sitting at +13.83 and its Gross Margin at +16.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 41.90%. Its Return on Equity is 1,419.41, and its Return on Assets is 11.04. These metrics all suggest that Lockheed Martin Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,011.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 904.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 53.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.93 and P/E Ratio of 20.74. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] earns $512,019 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 1.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] has 282.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $121.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 281.00 to 434.45. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.05. This RSI suggests that Lockheed Martin Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation [LMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.